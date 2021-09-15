LIVE PODCAST TAPING – THE GRAWLIX SAVES THE WORLD

Join us for a live taping of the podcast The Grawlix Saves the World. This podcast from Adam Cayton-Holland, Ben Roy, and Andrew Orvedahl finds the fellas trying to improve their own lives, and by extension, the world at large. Each episode presents a challenge for them to overcome, in the hope that they will emerge as better people. In the first season of the podcast, the group faces challenges like taking a break from social media, trying online dating, taking a jiu jitsu class, and more.

Adam, Ben, and Andrew have been friends for sixteen years, and their years of working together have forged a natural chemistry that you’d more likely find in siblings than friends. They can hold court on any topic, but are especially skilled at skewering one another when it’s deserved—and also when it’s not. The group has a loyal fan base, thanks to their individual stand-up comedy careers and group endeavors such as their sitcom, live shows, web series, and appearances at comedy festivals like SXSW and Bridgetown. This promises to be a special afternoon as we are allowed “inside” to watch the podcast sausage get made.

This event is free with an rsvp.