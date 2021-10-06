Lizzie Plotkin & Natalie Spears

Nestled in the high country of the Central Rockies, Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears craft a fresh tapestry of sound rooted in American tradition and inspired by the soul-stirring landscapes they call home. Lizzy’s exuberant fiddling is the perfect compliment to Natalie’s colorful and syncopated banjo and bass playing. As avid students of the American roots genre, dedicated songwriters, and experienced collaborators, this duo is an exciting force rising from Colorado’s vibrant acoustic music scene.

Lizzy and Natalie released their debut award-winning 6-song EP “Just over the Ridge” in January 2021 – “hearty, warm music with a firmly rooted pulse reflecting the artistic wisdom of both players” (Laurel Premo). The EP premiered at #7 on the Bluegrass Charts in January and reached #1 album, #1 artist and #1,2,5,11,and 19 songs on Folk Alliance International radio chart for the month of February, 2021. With revered guitarist Courtney Hartman joining them on two tracks, “the arrangements are stellar; inviting in every way” (Auntmama, KBCS). The duo tours the mountain West and beyond, having graced stages and connected with audiences across the country including the John Hartford Memorial Festival, Jammin at Hippie Jack’s, BlackPot Festival, Swallow Hill, Steve’s Guitars, Carbondale Mountain Fair, Ozark Folk Center, Tico Time Bluegrass, the IBar Ranch and The Jalopy Theatre.