Lotería con la biblioteca/ Loteria with the Library

¡Las bibliotecas del condado Garfield lo invitan a unirse a amigos y vecinos para jugar a la lotería en el mercado comunitario de New Castle! La lotería es un juego con profundas raíces culturales que se remontan a más de 100 años en México. ¡Un juego gratuito y divertido! Jugaremos todos los jueves del 15 de julio al 2 de septiembre de 4:30 a 5:30 pm en Burning Mountain Park. Para más información llame al 970-984-2346.

Your Garfield County Libraries invite you to join friends and neighbors to play Lotería at the New Castle Community Market! Lotería is a game with deep cultural roots going back over 100 years in Mexico. It’s a free and fun game! We will play every Thursday, July 15 through September 2 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Burning Mountain Park. For more information call the New Castle Branch Library at 970-984-2346.