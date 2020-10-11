Manifesting with the Moon w/ Nicole Wallace

Deepen your understanding of the law of attraction & lunar rhythms & how to use them to manifest your dreams.

Included in this workshop:

Learning to honor and flow with the Moon Phases

Making Gratitude your Attitude

The truth of the Law of Attraction

Manifesting techniques including journaling, intention setting and visualization.

Basic Breath Work & Meditations to step into your power and change patterned thinking.

Replacing the negative with the positive.

Leave with a personalized manifestation plan in rhythm with the moon phases.

Nicole Wallace. 200 HR RYT Yoga & Meditation Teacher | Change Agent™ | Magikal Maven. Nicole has a passion for nature, arts and creating big change. She spent most of her life shutting off her intuition and staying stuck in the belief that her biggest dreams were just that – only dreams. By learning to honor the sacred & some powerful tools she has been able to turn those dreams into reality. She went from working a job that “paid the bills” to owning two successful businesses in two years – creating an abundant life in all shapes and forms. Her purpose now is to help others in upgrading their reality!