Marc Berger in Concert

Garfield County Libraries invite you to enjoy a night with concert guitarist Marc Berger.

Marc’s life has been about pursuing twin passions: creating, recording, and performing his original songs and exploring remote areas of the American West. He has performed at Austin’s SXSW Music Festival and the Kerrville Folk Festival and opened for Bob Dylan and other national acts, and his song “The Last One” was a staple of Richie Havens’ concerts. His critically acclaimed album “RIDE” is a collection of songs all having to do with the romance of the West. It’s received national airplay and been licensed by STARBUCKS for play worldwide. At this special concert, Marc will perform songs from the album and tell stories about his experiences as an easterner in the mountains and deserts of the West.

All are welcome to join us at 6:30 p.m. at any of the four different appearances by the New York-based musician:

• Sunday, September 26 • Carbondale Branch Library

additional dates:

Monday, September 27 • Rifle Branch Library

• Tuesday, September 28 • Silt Branch Library

• Wednesday, September 29 • Glenwood Springs Branch Library