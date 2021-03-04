Mark Fuller speaks on Local Backyard Birds

Mark Fuller, local environmentalist, nature photographer, author and long-time birder will speak on backyard birds, how to attract more and how to keep them happy. This 1 hour presentation is the 1st in a series of monthly ZOOM sessions offered by Senior Matters. These will include a variety of areas of interest.

All free and open to the public.

For your ZOOM link and password, please RSVP to

birds@valleyseniormatters.org