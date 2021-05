Meet local artist James Mason virtually on Zoom. Mason created the art installation currently on display inside the Carbondale Branch Library. Everyone is invited to chat with him about the creation of his 55 pound metal damselfly sculpture, “Amalie’s Gift.”

Join the discussion via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81828461859?pwd=cnRvQW5jaytPMC9HekxRWlZOcHBmZz09

Friday, June 4

1:00 pm