Meet the Author: Donna Lee Humble

Meet the local author of the new book Seek, Not for Love.

Donna Lee Humble has written this book specifically for those who have so much passion and so much to share, but have been unable to move forward due to unresolved traumas, physical ailments, lack of energy, or a sense of being stifled by unfounded self-doubt.

The book extends real solutions to overcoming the obstacles that block one’s purpose, peace, and potential.

Explore the most challenging segments of your personal life, discover the area of imbalance, and learn a simple 5-step formula revealing your personal road map to achieving sustainable balance in all areas, thus freeing you to follow your intuition, live your passion and serve the world with renewed purpose. Discover how to avoid the band-aid approach to peace, authenticity, and real enlightenment.

Donna Lee Humble reminds the reader that wellness in body, mind, and spirit is what we are really seeking. It is by diving into the rich tapestry of our lives to this point that brings about unshakable inner peace!