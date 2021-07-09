Carbondale's community connector

Meet the Author featuring Walker Jean Mills

July 23 @ 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm

Free

Meet author Walker Jean Mills and join her for a reading of her two tenderhearted children’s books about her dog, Charlie. Walker will read The Good Dog, a story about how to love, accept, and show compassion to others seen through the eyes of a girl’s love for her dog, and Charlie Finds Love, a story that introduces love through the compassionate hearts of children who want to care for an abandoned puppy. Storytime sessions will be held on Friday, July 23 at 1 pm at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library and at 2:30 pm at the Carbondale Branch Library, and also on Saturday, July 24 at 1 pm at the Parachute Branch Library and at 2:30 pm at the Rifle Branch Library.

Friday, July 23
2:30 pm
LIBRARY:
Carbondale Branch Library

