Meet the Author: Lisa Dancing-Light

In celebration of Earth Day and the release of the book “Magic Mountain,” your Garfield County Libraries welcome local author Lisa Dancing-Light to read her new book. During this online event which begins at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, Dancing-Light will also discuss the process of writing the book as well as having it illustrated and published. The event is free and open to all. To participate or get more information visit www.gcpld.org/dancing-light.

Join via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81347965304?pwd=U0FnSWJpblE1WnRidVlEUmFHN3pJUT09

Lisa Dancing-Light is an internationally recognized recording artist and composer, a teller of stories, a singer of songs, and a tender of gardens. With a degree in Music Education, Lisa has been an educational specialist for forty years and is certified in the Suzuki Piano Method.

She first fell in love with the magic and the mystery of nature as a child hunting for strawberries in her mother’s garden. This love of nature was further nurtured by horseback riding in Colorado and later traveling and hiking in Alaska, Australia, New Zealand, Peru, Ireland, Italy, and France.

Lisa is the former Director of Music at Aspen Community School and has taught at Colorado Rocky Mountain School and Ross Montessori School. She also helped score five musicals performed at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen. Her musical garden has produced five globally-streamed recordings of original compositions.

As a master gardener, she loves sharing wisdom of the natural world with her grandchildren. She also enjoys watching bees, deer, ducks, and geese while hunting strawberries and picking pumpkins in her garden. Lisa currently lives in Colorado and has journeyed many times to the top of Mount Sopris, the inspiration for Magic Mountain.