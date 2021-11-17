Meet the Author: Nancy Bo Flood

Spend a morning with author Nancy Bo Flood as she presents her books, First Laugh: Welcome Baby and I Will Dance during Native American Heritage Month. For the past twenty years, Nancy has been working with Navajo and Hopi teachers. Together they searched for books in which students could see themselves. They found few. So she began writing, about the desert, about Navajo, about their favorite sport – rodeo.

In this bilingual event with simultaneous interpretation, you can choose to listen and participate in your preferred language.

Participate via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87432039001