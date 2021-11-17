Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Meet the Author: Nancy Bo Flood

November 27 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

free

Spend a morning with author Nancy Bo Flood as she presents her books, First Laugh: Welcome Baby and I Will Dance during Native American Heritage Month. For the past twenty years, Nancy has been working with Navajo and Hopi teachers. Together they searched for books in which students could see themselves. They found few. So she began writing, about the desert, about Navajo, about their favorite sport – rodeo.

In this bilingual event with simultaneous interpretation, you can choose to listen and participate in your preferred language.

Participate via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87432039001

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
November 27
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/meet-author-nancy-bo-flood-0

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Virtual Zoom Event

Related Events

▲Top
Close