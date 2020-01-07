- This event has passed.
Mental Fitness: A Path to Genuine Happiness
January 7 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pmFree
Join us at the Mindful Life Program for an evening talk by certified mindfulness instructor Aaron Taylor.
Just as the body can become healthy and balanced through physical fitness, so too can we become more mentally healthy and well through training our minds. Aaron will discuss some practical and accessible mental fitness routines that are a path to cultivating genuine happiness and living a meaningful life. May all enjoy the symptoms of mental wellness!
All are welcome, no prior knowledge necessary!