Mental Fitness: A Path to Genuine Happiness

January 7 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Free

Join us at the Mindful Life Program for an evening talk by certified mindfulness instructor Aaron Taylor.

Just as the body can become healthy and balanced through physical fitness, so too can we become more mentally healthy and well through training our minds. Aaron will discuss some practical and accessible mental fitness routines that are a path to cultivating genuine happiness and living a meaningful life. May all enjoy the symptoms of mental wellness!

All are welcome, no prior knowledge necessary!

Details

Date:
January 7
Time:
7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://www.mindfullifeprogram.org/upcoming-event/mental-fitness-a-path-to-genuine-happiness/

Organizer

Mindful Life Program
Phone:
9706330163
Email:
welcome@mindfullifeprogram.org
Website:
www.mindfullifeprogram.org

Venue

MINDFUL LIFE PROGRAM
520 S. Third St., Suite 28
CARBONDALE, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9706330163
Website:
WWW.MINDFULLIFEPROGRAM.ORG
