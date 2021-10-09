Mexican Folkloric Ballet

Your Garfield County Libraries and the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet invite you to nights of celebration. To commemorate Hispanic Heritage month, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet will be performing a traditional folkloric ballet at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library on Saturday, October 2, and the Carbondale Branch Library on Saturday, October 9. Both performances are outside the library at 6 pm, and we encourage you to bring your own lawn chair.

Las Bibliotecas de Garfield y el Aspen Santa Fe Ballet te invitan a una noche de celebración. Para conmemorar el mes de la Herencia Hispana, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet presentará un ballet folclórico tradicional en la Biblioteca de Glenwood Springs el sábado 2 de octubre y en la Biblioteca Carbondale el sábado 9 de octubre. Ambos conciertos presentan fuera de la biblioteca a las 6:00 pm. Se recomienda traer su propia silla de jardín.