(Rifle, CO) – Friday, January 14th @ 7:30 pm

When people see The Lil Smokies setting up their acoustic instruments, they’re often unprepared for the electric energy they generate. Drawing on the energy of a rock band and the Laurel Canyon songwriting of the ‘70s, The Lil Smokies are reimagining their approach to roots music on Tornillo, named for the remote Texas town where the album was recorded.

Tickets: utetheater.com