In 2018, Rolling Stone wrote, “Growing up the son of Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, Grahame Lesh was exposed to plenty of great American music, but his band, Midnight North, takes the best parts of roots music and weaves them into a tapestry of rock and Americana. Onstage with vocalists and multi-instrumentalists Elliot Peck and Alex Jordan, and bassist Connor O’Sullivan, Lesh leads a group that just as easily sounds like Buckingham-Nicks era Fleetwood Mac in its soulful rock simplicity as it does a Dead outfit.”

Grahame Lesh, Elliott Peck, & Connor O’Sullivan began playing together in San Francisco. In early 2012 they played their first show as Grahame Lesh & Friends. Grahame & Elliott both brought a repertoire of original music to this new project that was a perfect marriage once the band began performing in earnest. In late 2012 the band went into the studio for the first time, tracking the entirety of their debut album End of the Night in just 2 days. End of the Night (mixed & produced by Connor) was released in June 2013 as they officially debuted the name Midnight North.

Since then, they have released 4 records. Their latest release, “There’s Always a Story,” represents a new chapter for the band. Ten stories told through song on their most polished album to date. “These songs tell our story, at least up to this point,” said Lesh. “Our job is to sing you these stories as honestly as we can and transport you into our world for an hour or two.”