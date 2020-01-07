Mindfulness Foundations Course

Join the Mindful Life Program Foundations Course, January 14 – March 3, 2020, at our center in Carbondale, Colorado. Give yourself the gift of this lively and engaging opportunity to learn to live mindfully, with attention and intention, cultivating genuine happiness and a meaningful life. The course teaches the practice of meditation and the practical application of mindfulness in daily life. Empower yourself to integrate the four key areas and skills of mindfulness – attention, values, wisdom and an open heart – into your life in practical, accessible and universal ways.