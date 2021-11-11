Create your own Mini Piñata Poppers to ring in the new year! We’ll create fun party favors for New Years Eve that shower confetti and candy when popped. Open to all ages – children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

¡Crea tus propios Mini Piñata Poppers para recibir el año nuevo! Crearemos divertidos regalitos de fiesta para el año nuevo que caerá confeti y dulces cuando se abra. Abierto a todas las edades: los niños menores de 8 años deben ser acompañados de un adulto.