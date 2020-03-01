Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Submit an Event

« All Events

Morning Social Uphill Hosted by the Colorado Mountain Club

March 6 @ 7:15 am - 10:00 am

Free

Join us for a morning of community, exercise, and going uphill hosted by the The Roaring Fork Chapter of the Colorado Mountain Club and the City of Aspen. If you’d like to join our CMC group, meet at the Tiehack Lift to ski/walk to the top. Otherwise, meet anytime from 8:45 – 10:00 AM at the Cliffhouse Restaurant. We will be handing out discount tickets for breakfast. Great way to meet members of the Colorado Mountain Club, as well as other members of our community.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
March 6
Time:
7:15 am - 10:00 am
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://www.cmc.org/Calendar/EventDetails.aspx?ID=49144

Organizer

Roaring Fork Chapter of the Colorado Mountain Club
Phone:
970-319-5197
Email:
miller866@comcast.net
Website:
facebook.com/roaringforkcmc

Venue

Buttermilk Ski Area
Tiehack Road
Aspen, 81611 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-319-5197
Website:
https://www.cmc.org/Calendar/EventDetails.aspx?ID=49144
▲Top