Morning Social Uphill Hosted by the Colorado Mountain Club

Join us for a morning of community, exercise, and going uphill hosted by the The Roaring Fork Chapter of the Colorado Mountain Club and the City of Aspen. If you’d like to join our CMC group, meet at the Tiehack Lift to ski/walk to the top. Otherwise, meet anytime from 8:45 – 10:00 AM at the Cliffhouse Restaurant. We will be handing out discount tickets for breakfast. Great way to meet members of the Colorado Mountain Club, as well as other members of our community.