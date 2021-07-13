Carbondale's community connector

Music at the Library: Aspen Music Festival & School Truck Concert

August 5 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Free

The AMFS will circulate The Concert Truck throughout the Roaring Fork Valley for three weeks this summer. The truck has been converted into a concert stage complete with lights, sound, and a piano. Performances will be provided by music students or professional concert pianists. Basalt Regional Library is pleased to host the Concert Truck Thursday, August 5, 2021 @ 6:00 PM. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy classical music in our front yard.

Details

Date:
August 5
Time:
6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
