Music at the Library: Aspen Music Festival & School Truck Concert

The AMFS will circulate The Concert Truck throughout the Roaring Fork Valley for three weeks this summer. The truck has been converted into a concert stage complete with lights, sound, and a piano. Performances will be provided by music students or professional concert pianists. Basalt Regional Library is pleased to host the Concert Truck Thursday, August 5, 2021 @ 6:00 PM. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy classical music in our front yard.