Music at the Library: Autumn Strings

The beauty of autumn in the mountains will be enhanced by the sounds of a string quartet featuring our talented valley musicians Emily Acri, Heather Kendrick, Abigail Dreher, and Roberto Arundale. A colorful program of string quartet repertoire featuring works from 1800 to present day. The hour-long program will include Felix Mendelssohn’s second string quartet, a work he wrote as a young man about being in love. Following the quartet will be a short piece by violinist and composer Jessie Montgomery entitled “Strum,” which was written in 2006 and revised in 2012; a fast and exciting finale movement from Quartet in F Major, Op. 77 by Joseph Haydn, father of the string quartet; and a benediction-like ending from the final movement of Philip Glass’ String Quartet No. 3 “Mishima.” Let this tasteful program of string quartet music initiate your season of thanksgiving.

To ensure a safe and healthy environment, this program will have limited seating and tickets will be required. Tickets can be picked up at the front desk one week prior to the event.

This event will also be live streamed to YouTube via the link below.