Music at the Library: Bach Bash

Bach’s Köthen period (1717-23) was a unique secular tenure marked by the expansive production of chamber music. His sole responsibility was to conduct the court orchestra and provide any other music demanded by the court. This provided him opportunity to expand his compositional output for orchestra, various combinations of chamber ensembles, and solo repertoire for various instruments.

Our “Bach Bash” will include solo repertoire from this period performed by Brittni Brown, violin; Sarah Graf, cello; and Susan Nicholson, piano.

The program will include movements from Violin Sonata no. 1 in g minor, Cello Suite no. 4 in E flat major, and dance movements from the French Suites for keyboard.

This concert will be showing on GrassRoots TV, and will be available on YouTube and our website after the broadcast.