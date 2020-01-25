Music at the Library: Broadway to Jazz

There is no formula to explain why particular great Broadway songs became jazz standards. But jazz history suggests that the chosen Broadway songs inspired improvisation in artists. Basalt Library’s “Broadway to Jazz” will refresh your memory of those mutations with a concert of songs from yesteryear.

Cathy Markle, well-known local singer, actress, florist, landscape architect, farmer (and some-time political activist) brings together David Dyer, the quintessential performer and arranger of show tunes, Steve Cole, renowned jazz woodwind player and singer, and Mike Monroney, the marvelous chanteur and actor for a fascinatingly rhythmic journey, filled with body and soul. Join us on this sentimental journey into a caravan of songs to remind you of what it’s like being in love.