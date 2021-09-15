Music at the Library: Day of the Dead Celebration featuring Jarbe Mexicano Band

Day of the Dead: A Celebration of Life

Border band Jarabe Mexicano presents one of Mexico’s most dynamic and cherished holidays, Día de los Muertos, through their distinctive brand of versatility and charm. With an altar and stories commemorating their deceased loved ones, as well as popular icons like Ritchie Valens, Bob Marley, and Juan Gabriel, this concert features musical selections that range from traditional Latin folk to more contemporary genres such as Rock & Roll and Reggae-Cumbia. Endorsed as cultural ambassadors by the Mexican Consulate in the U.S., Jarabe’s celebration of life highlights the importance of family connections through time and space, while also illustrating the power of cultural remembrance for Latinos living in the United States and beyond.

To ensure a safe and healthy environment, this program will have limited seating and tickets will be required. Tickets can be picked up at the front desk one week prior to the event.