Music at the Library: Guitar & String Trio

The strings of the guitar, violin, and cello will come alive as Javier de los Santos, Erin Gallagher, and Sarah Graf perform Latin music from Italy, Spain and Argentina. Selected pieces will include Café 1930, from Histoire du Tango (1985), written by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992); Sonata in G major, G. 5 by Luigi Boccherini (1743-1805); Siete Canciones Populares Española’s (1914) by Manual de Falla (1876-1946); and Concerto for Lute in D major RV 93, by Antonio Vivaldi (1675-1741) and arranged by Emilio Pujol. Extend your outdoor summer concert experience by joining us on the front lawn of the library Friday, September 24, 2021 @ 5:30 PM.

Erin Gallagher, an active performer and teacher of the viola and violin is a Northwestern University graduate and did special Baroque studies at the Conservatorium van Amsterdam. Erin wears many musical hats performing in various groups from classical to new age and bluegrass.

Sarah Graf, cellist, is an avid chamber musician and teacher. She received her undergraduate degree and performance certificate from Eastman School of Music. Sarah maintains a studio of private cello students and mentors cellists of the Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra.

Javier de los Santos, began his formal studies of guitar in Mexico and gained advanced degrees in music from Colorado Mesa University and Lamont School of Music. Presently, Javier is a faculty member at Colorado Mesa University and has been Guitar Instructor for the Lead Guitar-Aspen Music Festival and also for the School Guitar Programs in the Roaring Fork Valley.