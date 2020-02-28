Music at the Library: Jazz from the Big Apple

Music made by the Daniel Bennett Group is a provocative mix of jazz, avant-pop, and surf rock. The Boston Globe describes Bennett’s music as “a mix of jazz, folk, and minimalism.” The Daniel Bennett Group was recently voted “Best New Jazz Group” in New York City Hot House Magazine and has been featured in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, NPR, Indianapolis Public Radio, San Francisco Examiner, St. Louis Public Radio and the Village Voice. The Village Voice raves, “saxophonist Daniel Bennett makes hay with an airy approach that’s buoyant enough to conjure notions of East African guitar riffs and Steve Reich’s pastoral repetition.” Time Out New York describes the music as, “hypnotic.” Daniel Bennett studied saxophone at the prestigious New England Conservatory in Boston. During his time in Boston, Bennett performed regularly with the Portland Symphony and the New Hampshire Festival Orchestra. Bennett also toured Italy and Switzerland with renowned Boston jazz ensemble, Musaner.

Daniel Bennett Group

Daniel Bennett: Saxophone/Flute/Clarinet

Assaf Kehati: Guitar

Koko Bermejo: Drums