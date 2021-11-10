Music at the Library: Joyous Songs for the Holiday Season

The holiday season at the library will be made more joyous with the performance of traditional songs representing many different cultures played by string chamber music groups from the Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra on Sunday, December 5, from 2:00-4:00PM. Intermittently, throughout the afternoon hours, you may hear a trio, or a quartet, or even an octet of talented young string players, as they play your favorite holiday songs. Come sit by our fireplace, enjoy delicious cookies and holiday punch as you listen to seasonal music. Masks will be required and other health regulations will be observed in order to provide our patrons and performers safe space.