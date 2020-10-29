Music From the Library: Broadway to Jazz

Many of your favorite jazz songs of the 30’s and 40’s were songs originally written for Broadway musicals. Their chord progressions were used by jazz musicians with ‘rhythm changes’ and these variations became know as ‘jazz standards’. Cathy Markle and Mike Monroney, vocalists, accompanied by David Dyer, piano, and Steve Cole, wind instruments, will take you on a trip down memory lane with performances of songs such as “Begin the Beguine”, and “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off’ in a Grass Roots televised performance on November 19 @ 5:30 pm. Other viewings will be made available on any time YouTube and FaceBook after this date. For more info, visit basaltlibrary.org