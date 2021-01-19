  • BUSINESS COSTS Proposed redevelopment of the Sopris Shopping Center would add 76 new rental units to Carbondale's housing inventory – 15 being deed-restricted and 64 “efficiency” apartments, measuring 415 to 725 square feet. Meanwhile, nine locally-owned businesses see themselves displaced, mid-pandemic. More on page 8. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh. BUSINESS COSTS Proposed redevelopment of the Sopris Shopping Center would add 76 new rental units to Carbondale's housing inventory – 15 being deed-restricted and 64 “efficiency” apartments, measuring 415 to 725 square feet. Meanwhile, nine locally-owned businesses see themselves displaced, mid-pandemic. More on page 8. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh. Current Issue→ Past Issues
Music From the Library: Celebrating Black Composers

February 1 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Free

The Sopris Quartet is excited and honored to celebrate Black composers in an eclectic program spanning three centuries and multiple genres. Violinists Emily Acri and Delaney Meyers, along with violist Julia Foran, and bassist Jeanette Adams, comprise the quartet and are dedicated teaching artists and educators as well as performers. Serving with an AmeriCorps program called ArtistYear, the members work in Title I schools throughout the valley and formed through shared commitment to this work in the summer of 2020. This concert specially designed for audiences of all ages, will be presented on GrassRoots TV, and will be available on our website after the broadcast.

Details

Date:
February 1
Time:
5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
