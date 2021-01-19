Music From the Library: Celebrating Black Composers

The Sopris Quartet is excited and honored to celebrate Black composers in an eclectic program spanning three centuries and multiple genres. Violinists Emily Acri and Delaney Meyers, along with violist Julia Foran, and bassist Jeanette Adams, comprise the quartet and are dedicated teaching artists and educators as well as performers. Serving with an AmeriCorps program called ArtistYear, the members work in Title I schools throughout the valley and formed through shared commitment to this work in the summer of 2020. This concert specially designed for audiences of all ages, will be presented on GrassRoots TV, and will be available on our website after the broadcast.