Music From the Library: Lenore Raphael Jazz Quartet

Our valley is ablaze with beautiful fall colors painted by nature. Basalt Regional Library wants to add musical joy to the season by presenting a concert of mainstream jazz performed by the Lenore Raphael Quartet. The quartet, Lenore Raphael, jazz piano, Steve Hobbs, vibes, Hilliard Greene, bass, and Jesse Simon, drums, will play tunes from the Great American Songbook including blues, ballads, and up tempo classics. The concert will be televised on Grass Roots TV Thursday, September 24 @ 5:30 pm. This concert will be the first of four to be broadcast as Basalt Regional Library’s virtual fall concert series. All concerts will be made available for viewing anytime on YouTube and Facebook after the listed televised date. For more info, visit basaltlibrary.org