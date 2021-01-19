  • BUSINESS COSTS Proposed redevelopment of the Sopris Shopping Center would add 76 new rental units to Carbondale's housing inventory – 15 being deed-restricted and 64 “efficiency” apartments, measuring 415 to 725 square feet. Meanwhile, nine locally-owned businesses see themselves displaced, mid-pandemic. More on page 8. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh. BUSINESS COSTS Proposed redevelopment of the Sopris Shopping Center would add 76 new rental units to Carbondale's housing inventory – 15 being deed-restricted and 64 “efficiency” apartments, measuring 415 to 725 square feet. Meanwhile, nine locally-owned businesses see themselves displaced, mid-pandemic. More on page 8. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh. Current Issue→ Past Issues
Music From the Library: Love Songs From the Heart

February 10 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Free

As the Beatles memorably said, “All You Need is Love”, and this is a quote recited by Tim Fox, pianist, when asked to describe the theme of this pre-recorded Valentine’s Day concert, “Love Songs from the Heart”.

Josefina Mendez, vocalist, Tim Fox, pianist, and Mike Facey, bass, will perform songs from the North and South American song books. These are songs, as Leonard Cohen illustrated, that ‘search for exactly the right language to describe interior landscape’. The program will include many of your favorites— ‘My Funny Valentine’, ‘The Nearness of you’, ‘Lullaby of Birdland’… and more.

This concert will show on GrassRoots TV, and will be available on our website after broadcasting.

Details

Date:
February 10
Time:
5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
