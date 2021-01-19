Music From the Library: Love Songs From the Heart

As the Beatles memorably said, “All You Need is Love”, and this is a quote recited by Tim Fox, pianist, when asked to describe the theme of this pre-recorded Valentine’s Day concert, “Love Songs from the Heart”.

Josefina Mendez, vocalist, Tim Fox, pianist, and Mike Facey, bass, will perform songs from the North and South American song books. These are songs, as Leonard Cohen illustrated, that ‘search for exactly the right language to describe interior landscape’. The program will include many of your favorites— ‘My Funny Valentine’, ‘The Nearness of you’, ‘Lullaby of Birdland’… and more.

This concert will show on GrassRoots TV, and will be available on our website after broadcasting.