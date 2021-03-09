Music From the Library: Spring for Sopris Strings

We are proud to host Sopris Quartet, a quartet formed in 2020, comprised of Artist Year Fellows who have devoted an entire year to the service of ArtistYear Americorps program for service to our nation. The program’s mission is to address our nation’s Art Education Gap by ensuring that every underserved student has arts education through a National Service Arts Corps. The fellows serve a full forty hour week in Title I schools for an academic year. These programs exist in Queens of New York City, Philadelphia, the Roaring Fork School District, and North Carolina Sandhills. We owe thanks to Aspen Music Festival and School for their collaboration in making this program a part of our community’s arts programs.

This concert will be showing on GrassRoots TV, and will be available on our website after the broadcast. More info at basaltlibrary.org