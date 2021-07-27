Carbondale's community connector

Music on the Go

August 10 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Free

Music on the Go will feature The Concert Truck and a free, hour-long concert to bring a little musical joy to our community. This concert is one of a series of scheduled pop-up events around the Roaring Fork Valley featuring students of the Aspen Music Festival and School and The Concert Truck’s founding artists, Nick Luby and Susan Zhang. This event is brought to you by the Carbondale Branch Library and Aspen Music Festival and School.

Tuesday, August 10
1:00 pm
Carbondale Branch Library

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Carbondale Branch Library

