Music on the Go will feature The Concert Truck and a free, hour-long concert to bring a little musical joy to our community. This concert is one of a series of scheduled pop-up events around the Roaring Fork Valley featuring students of the Aspen Music Festival and School and The Concert Truck’s founding artists, Nick Luby and Susan Zhang. This event is brought to you by the Carbondale Branch Library and Aspen Music Festival and School.

Tuesday, August 10

1:00 pm

Carbondale Branch Library