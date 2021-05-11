Carbondale's community connector

Music Outside the Library: Latin Fusion

June 18 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Free

Let’s welcome summer, celebrate life, diversity, and harmony through music by the ‘Josefina Mendez Trio and Friends’ performing a concert of Latin Fusion. The musicians will combine jazz harmonies and improvisations with Latin rhythms and melodies. These combined rhythms, melodies, and different performance traditions will surpass the boundaries between language and culture.

This concert will take place in the lawn in front of the library. Social distancing and masks will be required. Please bring your own seating arrangements.

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
