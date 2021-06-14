Music Outside the Library: Salute to American Music

Colorado Mesa University Brass Quintet

For 20 years the Colorado Mesa University Faculty Brass Quintet has delighted audiences with exciting performances of patriotic and popular works, as well as classical and sacred repertoire. Their July 17th performance will feature traditional American music such as Shenandoah, God Bless America, a salute to the Armed Forces, as well as folk songs, jazz and Broadway selections. Join us for a fun, “summer in the park” style performance. This will be a show not to be missed!

This concert will take place in the lawn in front of the library. Please bring your own seating arrangements. Masks appreciated and distancing is recommended.