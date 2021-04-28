Nas Nuvens-Perspectives of Two Closing Reception
May 1 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pmFree
Join us outside under the CCC Tent for the closing reception of “Nas Nuvens – Perspectives of Two” by Louise Deroualle & Molly Peacock. Swing by to hear the artist speak about their works and enjoy light refreshments. This exhibition showcases the artists’ current ceramic bodies of work and highlights how each artist found solace to this past year’s isolation in the natural landscape. Now available for in-person and online viewing.