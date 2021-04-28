Carbondale's community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Nas Nuvens-Perspectives of Two Closing Reception

May 1 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Free

Join us outside under the CCC Tent for the closing reception of “Nas Nuvens – Perspectives of Two” by Louise Deroualle & Molly Peacock. Swing by to hear the artist speak about their works and enjoy light refreshments. This exhibition showcases the artists’ current ceramic bodies of work and highlights how each artist found solace to this past year’s isolation in the natural landscape. Now available for in-person and online viewing.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
May 1
Time:
4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://www.carbondaleclay.org/gallery

Organizer

Carbondale Clay Center
Phone:
9709632529
Email:
info@carbondaleclay.org
Website:
www.carbondaleclay.org

Venue

Carbondale Clay Center
135 Main St
Carbondale, 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-2529
Website:
www.carbondaleclay.org

Related Events

▲Top
Close