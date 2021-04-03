Nas Nuvens – Perspectives of Two Exhibition

Carbondale Clay Center (CCC) is excited to announce our April exhibition, Nas Nuvens – Perspectives of Two by Roaring Fork Valley locals, Louise Deroualle & Molly Peacock. This exhibition showcases the artists’ current ceramic bodies of work and highlights how each artist found solace to this past year’s isolation in the natural landscape. Nas Nuvens – Perspectives of Two will be on display at the CCC Gallery from April 3rd through May 1st and available on CCC’s New Online Shop.