Nas Nuvens – Perspectives of Two Exhibition
April 3 @ 10:00 am - May 1 @ 5:00 pm
Free
|Recurring Event (See all)
An event every week that begins at 10:00 am on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, repeating indefinitely
Carbondale Clay Center (CCC) is excited to announce our April exhibition, Nas Nuvens – Perspectives of Two by Roaring Fork Valley locals, Louise Deroualle & Molly Peacock. This exhibition showcases the artists’ current ceramic bodies of work and highlights how each artist found solace to this past year’s isolation in the natural landscape. Nas Nuvens – Perspectives of Two will be on display at the CCC Gallery from April 3rd through May 1st and available on CCC’s New Online Shop.