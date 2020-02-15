Naturalist Night: Border Wall Impacts on Wildlife, Wilderness and Communities: A View From Both Sides of the Border

For millennia, the borderlands have been a crossroads for animals migrating across North America. A border wall will directly affect wildlife and because environmental impact studies are not required, the effects remain to be seen. The border wall has driven a wedge between borderlands communities, causing many to ignore the facts of this infrastructure and choose sides on a political issue, which has fractured long-standing partnerships. Bilingual presentation with childcare available with RSVP to Wilderness Workshop.