Naturalist Night: Border Wall Impacts on Wildlife, Wilderness and Communities: A View From Both Sides of the Border

February 26 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Free

For millennia, the borderlands have been a crossroads for animals migrating across North America. A border wall will directly affect wildlife and because environmental impact studies are not required, the effects remain to be seen. The border wall has driven a wedge between borderlands communities, causing many to ignore the facts of this infrastructure and choose sides on a political issue, which has fractured long-standing partnerships. Bilingual presentation with childcare available with RSVP to Wilderness Workshop.

Details

Date:
February 26
Time:
6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://wildernessworkshop.org/border-wall-impacts-wildlife/

Organizer

Wilderness Workshop
Phone:
970-963-3977
Email:
sarah@wildernessworkshop.org
Website:
www.wildernessworkshop.org

Venue

Carbondale Middle School
180 Snowmass Drive
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-384-5700
