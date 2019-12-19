Naturalist Night: Denizens of the Alpine: Breeding Site Selection and Winter Movements of Brown-capped Rosy-Finches
January 15, 2020 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
The highest elevations in Colorado make for a harsh environment in which to survive. Yet a small, but hardy passerine, the Brown-capped Rosy-Finch — considered a “species of greatest conservation need” by Colorado Parks and Wildlife — lives year-round in Colorado’s high country. Come learn about this little-studied bird and the efforts currently underway to evaluate its population status and breeding ecology.