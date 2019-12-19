Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Naturalist Night: Denizens of the Alpine: Breeding Site Selection and Winter Movements of Brown-capped Rosy-Finches

January 15, 2020 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The highest elevations in Colorado make for a harsh environment in which to survive. Yet a small, but hardy passerine, the Brown-capped Rosy-Finch — considered a “species of greatest conservation need” by Colorado Parks and Wildlife — lives year-round in Colorado’s high country. Come learn about this little-studied bird and the efforts currently underway to evaluate its population status and breeding ecology.

Details

Date:
January 15, 2020
Time:
6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Website:
https://wildernessworkshop.org/naturalist-nights/

Organizers

Wilderness Workshop
Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
Roaring Fork Audubon

Venue

Third Street Center Community Hall
520 S. 3rd St
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-3330
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net/
