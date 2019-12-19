Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Naturalist Night: Disappearing Elk: Loving Our Wild Places to Death

January 22, 2020 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Many residents of the Eagle and Roaring Fork valleys have noticed a substantial decline in the elk population in recent decades. Simultaneously, human development and activity in these area have skyrocketed. Paul Millhouser set out to find science-based proof of the connection suspected by experts and locals alike. The story turned out to be a little more complicated—and alarming—than expected.

