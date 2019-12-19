Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Submit an Event

« All Events

Naturalist Night: Maintaining CATCHments, Not waterSHEDS: the Effects of Wildfire

January 29, 2020 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

This presentation explores how changes in watershed condition immediately following a wildfire can result in increased erosion, flooding and debris flow potential. Pre-fire, forests absorb and CATCH precipitation. Changes in vegetation and soil properties following a wildfire can result in precipitation being SHED causing increased erosion, flood flows, and debris flow potential. Fortunately most forested ecosystems generally return to CATCHing precipitation within ten years after a fire.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
January 29, 2020
Time:
6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Website:
https://wildernessworkshop.org/naturalist-nights/

Organizers

Wilderness Workshop
Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
Roaring Fork Audubon

Venue

Third Street Center Community Hall
520 S. 3rd St
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-3330
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net/
▲Top