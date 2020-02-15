Naturalist Night: Snowmelt to Streamflow – How Vulnerable Are Our Mountain Rivers to Climate and Forest Change?
March 4 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pmFree
Watersheds within the Upper Colorado River Basin, like most snow-dominated headwaters, are considered especially vulnerable to climate change as evidence suggests warming trends are amplified with increased elevation. Dr. Rosemary Carrol will explore how climate-induced changes in snowpack and vegetation alters how high mountain watersheds store and release water, and implications for water management.