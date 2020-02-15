Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Submit an Event

« All Events

Naturalist Night: Snowmelt to Streamflow – How Vulnerable Are Our Mountain Rivers to Climate and Forest Change?

March 4 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Free

Watersheds within the Upper Colorado River Basin, like most snow-dominated headwaters, are considered especially vulnerable to climate change as evidence suggests warming trends are amplified with increased elevation. Dr. Rosemary Carrol will explore how climate-induced changes in snowpack and vegetation alters how high mountain watersheds store and release water, and implications for water management.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
March 4
Time:
6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://wildernessworkshop.org/snowmelt-to-streamflow/

Organizer

Wilderness Workshop
Phone:
970-963-3977
Email:
sarah@wildernessworkshop.org
Website:
https://wildernessworkshop.org/naturalist-nights/

Venue

Third Street Center Community Hall
520 S. 3rd St
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-3330
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net/
▲Top