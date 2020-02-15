Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Naturalist Night: The March 2019 Avalanche Cycle- One for the History Books

March 11 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Free

Colorado experienced a historic avalanche cycle in March of 2019. Explore how hydroclimatic events and snowpack conditions spurred this event. Put the avalanche cycle into historic context, and learn about research efforts that the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, US Forest Service and US Geological Survey are engaged in to better understand the impacts on forest health, people and behavior.

Details

Date:
March 11
Time:
6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://wildernessworkshop.org/march-2019-avalanche-cycle/

Organizer

Wilderness Workshop
Phone:
970-963-3977
Email:
sarah@wildernessworkshop.org
Website:
https://wildernessworkshop.org/naturalist-nights/

Venue

Third Street Center Community Hall
520 S. 3rd St
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-3330
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net/
