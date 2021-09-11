Nature Cure Retreat

Join us on a multi-day retreat in beautiful Paonia, Colorado where it is easy to connect with nature. Enjoy freshly prepared, delicious organic meals (*honoring your dietary needs). Explore concepts of Nature Cure and how you can to use the Four Directions model as a foundation for self-care with your host Lisa Ganora. Gentle exercises and meditations for each element are integrated throughout this experiential retreat. Develop your personal healing plan to support your overall wellness.