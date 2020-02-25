Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Submit an Event

« All Events

NBC Basketball and Volleyball Camps at Colorado Christian University!

June 1 @ 8:00 am - June 5 @ 9:30 pm

$500 – $620

NBC Camps will offer two weeks of overnight basketball camps at Colorado Christian University this summer. Camp Director and College Head Coach Donnie Bostwick and our other experienced coaches strive to help each athlete gain confidence both on and off the court. Our all-encompassing training curriculum will help improve shooting form, ball handling skills, defensive intensity, and court awareness. Camps at Colorado Christian University frequently sell out, so register today to secure your spot!

Schedule of Camps
6/01 – 6/05 Shooting & Attacking Moves BB Camp
6/29 – 7/02 Complete Player BB Camp
6/29 – 7/02 Complete Player INTENSIVE BB Camp
7/20 – 7/24 Complete Player Volleyball Camp

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Start:
June 1 @ 8:00 am
End:
June 5 @ 9:30 pm
Cost:
$500 – $620
Website:
https://www.nbccamps.com/basketball/camps/colorado-christian-university

Organizer

NBC Camps
Phone:
8004063926
Email:
nbcintern3@nbccamps.com
Website:
https://www.nbccamps.com/

Venue

Colorado Christian University
8787 W. Alameda Ave
Lakewood, CO 80266 United States + Google Map
Phone:
800 406 3926
Website:
https://www.nbccamps.com/
▲Top