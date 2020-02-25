NBC Basketball and Volleyball Camps at Colorado Christian University!

NBC Camps will offer two weeks of overnight basketball camps at Colorado Christian University this summer. Camp Director and College Head Coach Donnie Bostwick and our other experienced coaches strive to help each athlete gain confidence both on and off the court. Our all-encompassing training curriculum will help improve shooting form, ball handling skills, defensive intensity, and court awareness. Camps at Colorado Christian University frequently sell out, so register today to secure your spot!

Schedule of Camps

6/01 – 6/05 Shooting & Attacking Moves BB Camp

6/29 – 7/02 Complete Player BB Camp

6/29 – 7/02 Complete Player INTENSIVE BB Camp

7/20 – 7/24 Complete Player Volleyball Camp