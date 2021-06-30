Neoma, Ecuadorian singer who now resides in Denver, Colorado has captivated pop lovers worldwide with her “tender yet powerful” voice. Neoma reached the tops of the Ecuadorian charts with singles from her debut album Real. She has been one of the biggest artists from the Ecuadorian indie scene. Neoma has highlighted her presence and attitude in her live shows both in Latin and North America.

