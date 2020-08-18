Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

North Star Birding: Fall Birds

September 10 @ 7:30 am - 9:30 am

Free

Join us for this birding outing that will focus on local fall birds in the quiet, expansive setting of North Star where the river and wetlands make this location especially important for migration activities.

This class requires advance registration to ensure appropriate planning for the field experience.

This class meets at the Main North Star parking lot, 1.65 miles from the intersection of Main/Hwy 82 and Original Street (wildlife viewing platform parking lot). There are no restroom facilities at this location.

Details

Date:
September 10
Time:
7:30 am - 9:30 am
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://www.aspennature.org/classes/north-star-birding-fall-birds

Organizer

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
Phone:
970-925-5756
Email:
bleigh@aspennature.org
Website:
https://www.aspennature.org/learn/programs/pedaleando-community-bike-ride

Venue

North Star Nature Preserve
Main North Star parking lot, 1.65 miles from the intersection of Main/Hwy 82 and Original Street
Aspen, CO 81611 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-925-5756
Website:
aspen nature.org
