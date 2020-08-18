North Star Birding: Fall Birds

Join us for this birding outing that will focus on local fall birds in the quiet, expansive setting of North Star where the river and wetlands make this location especially important for migration activities.

This class requires advance registration to ensure appropriate planning for the field experience.

This class meets at the Main North Star parking lot, 1.65 miles from the intersection of Main/Hwy 82 and Original Street (wildlife viewing platform parking lot). There are no restroom facilities at this location.