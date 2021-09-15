NUESTRA VOCES TEATRO EN ESPAÑOL

Produced in collaboration by TACAW and Voices, Nuestras Voces is an original theater project created by local Latin creatives. Under the direction of Gabriela Alvarez Espinoza with support from VOICES’ and TACAW’s artistic and production staff, the Spanish-language show will share dynamic talents and stories from our community.

Starting with nothing but their ideas, stories, and skills, local Latin creatives will work through the month of September to create an original show to be performed in Spanish at TACAW, October 16 + 17. The show will include music, dance, storytelling, and much more.