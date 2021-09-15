Carbondale's community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

NUESTRA VOCES TEATRO EN ESPAÑOL

October 17 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Free

Produced in collaboration by TACAW and Voices, Nuestras Voces is an original theater project created by local Latin creatives. Under the direction of Gabriela Alvarez Espinoza with support from VOICES’ and TACAW’s artistic and production staff, the Spanish-language show will share dynamic talents and stories from our community.

Starting with nothing but their ideas, stories, and skills, local Latin creatives will work through the month of September to create an original show to be performed in Spanish at TACAW, October 16 + 17. The show will include music, dance, storytelling, and much more.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
October 17
Time:
2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://tacaw.org/calendar/5323/

Organizer

The Arts Campus at Willits
Phone:
9705105365
Email:
info@tacaw.org
Website:
www.tacaw.org

Venue

The Arts Campus At Willits
360 Market St 81621
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9709487214
Website:
https://voicesrfv.org/the-artery

Related Events

▲Top
Close