NYICFF Kid Flicks One

September 14 @ 3:00 pm - 4:15 pm

$5 – $7

A program of inspiring short films for ages 5+! NYICFF Kid Flicks One keeps the dynamic of work and play lively with tales from around the globe. Cat Lake City has you covered if you, like its loveable feline, feel like you just can’t catch a break in this hilarious tale of a hard-won vacay. But if you’re fortunate, you know that effort and fun can happily co-exist as they do in the short doc The Magic of Chess. Finally, meet another hard-worker who gets a little lost dawdling in the countryside in the beautifully hand-animated Boriya.

58 mins., In English, no dialogue, or with brief English subtitles

Details

Date:
September 14
Time:
3:00 pm - 4:15 pm
Cost:
$5 – $7
Event Category:
Website:
https://tacaw.org/calendar/nyicff-kid-flicks-one/

Organizer

The Arts Campus at Willits
Phone:
9705105365
Email:
info@tacaw.org
Website:
www.tacaw.org

Venue

The Arts Campus At Willits
360 Market St 81621
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9709487214
Website:
https://voicesrfv.org/the-artery

