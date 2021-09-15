A program of inspiring short films for ages 5+! NYICFF Kid Flicks One keeps the dynamic of work and play lively with tales from around the globe. Cat Lake City has you covered if you, like its loveable feline, feel like you just can’t catch a break in this hilarious tale of a hard-won vacay. But if you’re fortunate, you know that effort and fun can happily co-exist as they do in the short doc The Magic of Chess. Finally, meet another hard-worker who gets a little lost dawdling in the countryside in the beautifully hand-animated Boriya.

58 mins., In English, no dialogue, or with brief English subtitles