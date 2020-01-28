NYICFF Kid Flicks One – ​Catch the best short films from around the world!

Sat 2/29 | 3:30PM | FREE | Recommended ages 3-7

Presented in partnership with New York International Children’s Film Festival and Basalt Regional Library

Location: Basalt Regional Library 14 Midland Ave | Basalt, CO 81621

The Kid Flicks tour features audience favorite and award-winning short films from New York International Children’s Film Festival, the nation’s largest film festival for kids and teens in North America.

Kid Flicks One, brimming with fun and clever stories of growth and transformation. If you’ve ever been the youngest of the group, you’ll sympathize with the little tadpole who always falls a tad behind in the charming ​KUAP​. Catching up on penmanship is the name of the game if you want to graduate from pencils in the winning doc ​Pen Licence​. Then little ones are in charge and grown-ups get to play when the hilarious ​Flipped​ reworks the script.