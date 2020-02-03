NYICFF Kid Flicks Two – Catch the best short films from around the world for ages 8 and up!

Sat 4/4 | 3:30PM | FREE

Recommended ages: 8+ | 72 min.

Presented in partnership with New York International Children’s Film Festival and Basalt Regional Library

Location: Basalt Regional Library 14 Midland Ave | Basalt, CO 81621

New York International Children’s Film Festival (NYICFF) Kid Flicks Two bridges the gap between little and big for young audiences growing in experiences and ideas.

Take a wild ride and harness the (cat) power of the cosmos with the quirky film ​Catmos​. If your curious about more earthly matters, take a page out of a ​Field Guide to Being a 12-Year-Old Girl​. And whether their tastes lean umami or sweet, the duo in ​Mogu & Perol ​just might convince you there is simply nothing more delish than a warm friendship.

With these films and more, NYICFF Kid Flicks 2 shows you’re never too old to learn a few new tricks!