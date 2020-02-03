NYICFF KID FLICKS TWO
April 4 @ 3:30 pm - 4:30 pmfree
NYICFF Kid Flicks Two – Catch the best short films from around the world for ages 8 and up!
Sat 4/4 | 3:30PM | FREE
Recommended ages: 8+ | 72 min.
Presented in partnership with New York International Children’s Film Festival and Basalt Regional Library
Location: Basalt Regional Library 14 Midland Ave | Basalt, CO 81621
New York International Children’s Film Festival (NYICFF) Kid Flicks Two bridges the gap between little and big for young audiences growing in experiences and ideas.
Take a wild ride and harness the (cat) power of the cosmos with the quirky film Catmos. If your curious about more earthly matters, take a page out of a Field Guide to Being a 12-Year-Old Girl. And whether their tastes lean umami or sweet, the duo in Mogu & Perol just might convince you there is simply nothing more delish than a warm friendship.
With these films and more, NYICFF Kid Flicks 2 shows you’re never too old to learn a few new tricks!